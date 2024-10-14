The Yunus Emre Institute (YEE), dedicated to promoting the Turkish language and culture globally, continues to accept applications for its free online Turkish courses; since its inception in 2009, the institute has taught Turkish to over 1 million people, reaching students across 200 countries through both face-to-face and online classes.

With nearly 90 cultural centers established in 70 countries, the institute has swiftly progressed in its organizational phase, initiating significant cultural and educational projects; its online Turkish language courses have attracted immense interest from language enthusiasts worldwide, particularly in Egypt, Iran and Bosnia-Herzegovina, which rank as the top three countries showing the highest demand for Turkish language education.

The online courses, led by expert instructors and based in Ankara, will commence on Oct. 28, running twice a week for two hours each session. Depending on the course selected, the total duration will range from 36 to 72 hours, with no fees required for participation. The Yunus Emre Institute boasts a dedicated team of over 300 expert instructors for its language courses, both online and in-person.

Interested individuals can apply for the upcoming educational term until Oct. 20 through the institute's official website. As the demand for Turkish language learning continues to grow, the Yunus Emre Institute remains committed to bridging cultural gaps and fostering international understanding through language education.