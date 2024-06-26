The Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) has launched a Turkish course in Brunei's capital Bandar Seri Begawan as part of the institute's ongoing efforts to promote Türkiye's culture abroad.

According to the statement made by the institute, the YEE continues its efforts to make Turkish an international language by opening representative offices worldwide.

After seeing intense interest in Turkish in Asia, where it has many representatives, the institute has taken important steps toward popularizing the language across the continent.

As part of the activities, a Turkish course has opened in Bandar Seri Begawan.

In addition to the courses it organizes within the Embassy of Türkiye in Bandar Seri Begawan, the institute teaches Turkish in various educational institutions, including the Brunei University of Technology, Bandar Seri Begawan Religious Education University, Sultan Muhammad Jamalul Alam Secondary School and Brunei History Center.

The institute also organizes Turkish courses for the personnel of the Brunei prime minister's office and the Brunei Ministry of Defense based on requests for the courses.

Yunus Emre Institute Brunei Coordinator Lale Ersoy, whose views were included in the statement, stated that speaking Turkish is valuable and has become popular in institutions and organizations in Brunei.

"With our Turkish language lessons, we are laying the foundation for partnerships that can be made between the two countries in various fields. In this regard, as an institute, we continue to carry out our specific activities, from Turkish storytelling workshops for children and the screening of Turkish films to workshops where traditional Turkish arts and calligraphy are introduced and cooking programs on Brunei's state television channel, where the unique flavors of Turkish cuisine are introduced to large audiences," Ersoy added.