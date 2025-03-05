The 10th General Assembly Meeting of the Global Public Diplomacy Network (GPDNet), held in Doha, Qatar, on Feb. 25-26, brought together diplomats, policymakers, cultural institutions and experts from around the world to shape the future of public and cultural diplomacy. Among the distinguished participants was Yunus Emre Institute (YEE), a founding member of GPDNet, reaffirming its role in advancing global cultural engagement.

Represented by its Doha Director Enver Gedik, the Yunus Emre Institute played an active role in discussions on strengthening international cooperation through culture and public diplomacy. The institute, which previously held the term presidency of GPDNet from 2016 to 2019, continues to contribute to the network’s strategic direction by championing cultural exchange and fostering cross-border collaborations.

The event, hosted by KATARA Cultural Village, commenced with a mesmerizing performance by the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra, emphasizing the universal language of music in bridging cultures. Keynote addresses underscored the importance of adaptability and innovation in public diplomacy, with discussions highlighting the role of digital transformation and emerging technologies in fostering global dialogue.

One of the key moments of the assembly was the panel discussion, "Public Diplomacy Next: New Trends and New Threats," where experts explored the evolving challenges and opportunities in cross-cultural engagement. Yunus Emre Institute actively participated in these discussions, bringing valuable insights from its extensive experience in cultural diplomacy.

Another significant milestone of the event was the approval of the GPDNet Public Diplomacy Academy, an initiative to train future cultural diplomats.

Beyond the formal sessions, the event featured social and cultural activities, providing a platform for informal diplomacy and networking. These engagements highlighted the importance of people-to-people interactions in strengthening international partnerships.