The Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) has officially kicked off its "Tercihim Türkçe" project, aimed at promoting Turkish language education in state schools across Romania for the 2024-2025 academic year.

This initiative underscores the Institute's ongoing commitment to fostering cultural ties and language learning between Türkiye and Romania.

Since its establishment in 2011, the Yunus Emre Institute has been actively engaged in various cultural and educational programs in Romania. With the launch of the "Tercihim Türkçe" project, the institute seeks to expand its efforts in teaching Turkish in Romanian schools.

This year, the project has already been implemented in 16 schools, up from six, and has seen an impressive enrollment of around 1,000 students.

The inauguration of the project took place at the 103rd Middle School, where Türkiye's Ambassador to Romania Özgür Kıvanç Altan was present to teach the first Turkish lesson.

Joining him were Mustafa Yıldız, the director of the Yunus Emre Institute in Romania, Ramona Enescu, the principal of the 103rd Middle School, along with students, their families and faculty members.

During the event, Ambassador Altan expressed his enthusiasm for the project, noting the historical and cultural connections between Türkiye and Romania.

"The interest in the Turkish language in Romania is significant, reflecting the historical ties between our countries," Altan remarked. He emphasized the importance of the "Tercihim Türkçe" project as a well-structured program that facilitates deeper cultural understanding.

Mustafa Yıldız also shared insights into the project, stating: "We are excited to launch the second phase of the 'Tercihim Türkçe' project in Romania, which has expanded from six schools at the beginning of the year to 16 now."

"Our goal is to promote not only the Turkish language but also the rich cultural heritage of Türkiye through various cultural and artistic activities," he added.

In addition to language classes, the project aims to enhance students' understanding of Turkish history, traditions, arts and cuisine. The Institute plans to establish sister school programs, allowing students from Romania and Türkiye to visit each other's schools and experience their respective cultures firsthand.

The "Tercihim Türkçe" project is part of a broader strategy by the Yunus Emre Institute to strengthen educational ties between Türkiye and Romania. With plans to expand to more schools across Romania, the project aims to foster closer connections through language education and cultural exchange.

As the program gains momentum, it is expected to play a pivotal role in deepening the appreciation of Turkish culture in Romania, ultimately building bridges of friendship and understanding between the two nations.