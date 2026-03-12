The Zero Waste Foundation convened an iftar program with journalists on Wednesday, led by President and COP31 High-Level Climate Champion Samed Ağırbaş, to discuss ongoing projects, COP31 preparations and nationwide sustainability initiatives.

Under the vision and patronage of Honorary President Emine Erdoğan, the foundation has been conducting workshops and conferences across all 81 provinces to implement permanent environmental projects and engage citizens in climate action.

Recent initiatives include the launch of the “Waste-Free Highlands Project” in Rize, aiming to eliminate visible waste in highland areas, and the transition of Azmak River boats in Muğla to electric engines.

The foundation also emphasized its “Waste-Free Ramadan Tables” project, which encourages households not to waste uneaten food. In line with this initiative, institutions convened at Eber Lake in Afyonkarahisar on March 8 to develop a three-year restoration plan, focusing on preserving biodiversity and improving local quality of life.

Highlighting the importance of public engagement in climate policy, Ağırbaş underscored that hunger should be a central agenda item at COP31. “Decisions made at COP must resonate with citizens and reflect societal realities. Millions of people in Türkiye still face hunger and water scarcity,” he said. The Foundation’s Digital Coordination Center is actively collecting insights from 197 countries to contribute to COP31 discussions.

Other key initiatives discussed include reducing single-use plastics, promoting thermos use, incentivizing biodegradable materials in fast-food chains, and integrating zero-waste education into the national curriculum.

The foundation has also established a Zero Waste Data Center with TurkStat and a Zero Waste Institute at Istanbul Technical University to monitor progress and foster long-term environmental awareness.

Addressing challenges in waste separation and rural agriculture, Ağırbaş highlighted that citizens often lack proper disposal options, while agricultural practices remain inefficient. The foundation aims to create cooperative models in villages, enhance rural welfare, and make sustainable agriculture more appealing.

The Zero Waste Foundation further announced targeted programs, including scholarships for children of paper collectors, awareness campaigns for recycled and second-hand products, and initiatives within the cosmetics sector to reduce unnecessary waste.

Ağırbaş emphasized that COP31 presents a strategic opportunity for Türkiye to showcase leadership in green transformation while engaging both citizens and industry stakeholders.