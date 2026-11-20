The way the world produces, consumes and discards materials is a major driver of greenhouse gas emissions, yet waste reduction and recycling remain underused tools in the fight against climate change. A new report presented at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, southern Türkiye, estimates that comprehensive zero-waste and circular economy measures could prevent 149 gigatons of greenhouse gas emissions between 2025 and 2050.

The report called Our Zero Waste Future, was presented Thursday by Samed Ağırbaş, president of the Zero Waste Foundation and COP31 High-Level Climate Champion, at the Zero Waste Museum in the summit’s Blue Zone.

It estimates that better waste management, food waste prevention, reuse and repair could prevent 37 gigatons of emissions. Changes in buildings, infrastructure and durable consumer goods could account for another 112 gigatons.

More than 55% of global greenhouse gas emissions are linked to the extraction and processing of natural resources, according to the report. Despite this impact, the global circularity rate stands at just 6.9%.

Ağırbaş said many of the solutions needed to address the problem were already available.

“Zero waste and the circular economy should not be seen as complementary elements of climate action, but as among its main instruments,” he said.

Waste management, climate justice

The report also highlights the human cost of inadequate waste management. Around 2.7 billion people worldwide lack regular waste collection, while 845 million tons of municipal waste are dumped, burned or enter waterways each year.

Ağırbaş linked zero waste to public health and human dignity, stressing the need for solutions that benefit communities while reducing environmental damage.

Preventing food waste and managing organic waste can also help curb methane emissions. Reuse, repair and improved sorting can reduce demand for raw materials and limit the amount of waste sent to landfills.

Türkiye launched its Zero Waste initiative in 2017 under the auspices of first lady Emine Erdoğan. According to figures presented by Ağırbaş, the country returned 90 million tons of waste to the economy between 2017 and 2025 and prevented 180 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions.

Türkiye’s recycling and recovery rate rose from around 13% to 40% during the period. The country aims to increase the rate to 60% by 2035 and 70% by 2053.

The initiative also gained international recognition in 2022, when the U.N. General Assembly declared March 30 International Zero Waste Day following a resolution co-sponsored by Türkiye and 105 other countries.

Plastic waste remains a significant challenge. Global plastic production has increased more than 230-fold over seven decades, exceeding 460 million tons annually, while only around 9% of plastic is recycled, according to the report.

Ağırbaş said the goal was not to eliminate all plastic use but to distinguish necessary uses from unnecessary consumption and improve the management of products after use.

The COP31 Action Agenda includes a target to halve the projected increase in municipal waste generation by 2035 and raise the global circular material use rate from 6.9% to at least 15%.

Halving the projected increase means limiting how much waste is expected to grow, rather than necessarily reducing current waste levels by half.

The report argues that scaling up existing solutions will be essential to turning climate commitments into measurable results.