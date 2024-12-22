A project in an elementary school in Diyarbakır's Çınar district, southeastern Türkiye, has inspired students to create models of the city's historical landmarks using recycled materials, emphasizing the theme of "zero waste."

Under the Zero Waste Project initiated in 2017 under the patronage of first lady Emine Erdoğan, efforts have been ongoing to promote a culture of recycling.

As part of the "Water Volunteer Kids on the Field Project," coordinated by history teacher Ferda Salık, students from Atatürk Elementary School in Çınar collected waste materials such as plastic bottles, caps and paper and turned them into models of the city's iconic historical structures.

With the support of their families, students created models of UNESCO World Heritage Sites such as the Diyarbakır City Walls, Ulu Mosque, the Four-Legged Minaret and Zerzevan Castle. These models are now being exhibited at their school, aiming to raise awareness about water conservation and recycling.

Eight-year-old student Medine Aslan, a second grader, said she designed a model of the Ongözlü Bridge for the project. "This project taught me the importance of the environment and the harm caused by waste," Aslan said.

"Please don't waste water. We don't want to face drought in the future. Even a single battery thrown on the ground can poison the water we drink. Let's reduce waste and use water sparingly. We're sharing these lessons with our peers," she added.

Parent Mehmet Ismail Demirel expressed his happiness that his daughter participated in the project. "This project contributes to both environmental awareness and cultural understanding," he said.

"We created a model of Zerzevan Castle, one of Çınar's historical sites. My daughter's involvement in such activities, raising awareness among her friends, and recognizing the value of water make us very happy. We hope these efforts will raise awareness among all families as well."

Volunteer teacher Özlem Aygün, who took part in the project, said the goal was to create environmental and cultural awareness. "Through this project, students learned how waste harms the soil, water and environment," Aygün said. "It also gave them an opportunity to spend quality time with their families at home."

"The materials we used were waste that could pollute water," Aygün added. "We also used this project as an opportunity to showcase Diyarbakır's historical and cultural landmarks. We plan to display these models in other schools as well to raise awareness in Çınar and beyond."

School principal Erol Kurt wholeheartedly supported the project, emphasizing its role in fostering environmental and cultural awareness among students. "This project helps students grow into environmentally conscious individuals while also familiarizing them with their cultural heritage," Kurt said.

"The models created by the students are displayed with the participation of their families. This project aligns with the 'Century of Türkiye' Maarif Model by emphasizing student-centered education and community solidarity. The models, made from recycled materials, are an exemplary initiative in raising awareness about environmental protection and cultural heritage," Erol added.