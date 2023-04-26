The students at a technical high school in central Türkiye invented a machine that turns leftover scraps into food for cats and dogs. The developed scheme reduces the waste from leftover food at school cafeterias, public institutions, hotels, and restaurants and turns it into pet food.

Tayyip Sari, the school's principal, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that students in high schools are given training on the importance of the zero waste movement, which is an initiative of first lady Emine Erdoğan and was accepted by the United Nations last year, and the U.N. General Assembly adopted a resolution on Dec. 30, 2022, to proclaim March 30 as International Zero Waste Day, to be observed annually.

Sari said they did research on how to use all types of wasted food and that the school's machinery, metal and automation departments worked cooperated to create a process of converting leftover food into pet food.

"We did several experiments. We tested several different methods for storing the food organically for a long time and selecting which mixes our animal companions would enjoy. We recently had success and created a prototype," he said.

Sari stated that they have spread the results of their work nationwide with the help of National Education Minister Mahmut Ozer, sending supplies to about one-fourth of Türkiye's 81 provinces so far.

"We are thrilled and proud to be a part of a project that will delight our animal companions while also making our animal lovers, us and everyone happy," he said.

The process of reclaiming the food uses four machines. The first is a crusher, where food materials such as bread and bones are cut into small pieces, followed by the fermentation process in a second machine. The size of the food is adjusted in a third, and finally, if it is not consumed as wet food, it is oven dried.

Ismail Samet Erdemir, a 10th grade student in the Automation Department, said: "We're helping out animals, they are also our friends. My friends and I are very happy to design the electrical installations and panels of the machines to feed our strays and minimize the waste."

Burak Doner, a student in the same class, said he has a dog and added: "Recycling waste is very important these days, when our resources are limited. With this project, we both use our household waste and help out our animal friends."