Gaziantep Natural Life Park, recognized as the fourth largest zoo globally and the largest in Türkiye, has captured widespread attention due to the extraordinary relationship between its giraffes and their dedicated caretaker, Ali Görgel. This unique bond, nurtured over decades, has become a remarkable story that fascinates visitors and highlights the deep emotional connection possible between humans and animals in care environments.

The story begins with the male giraffe, who was brought to the park at the age of 1. For many years, this giraffe lived alone, as no mate could be found to join him. Meanwhile, the female giraffe was born approximately nine years ago at the zoo in Kayseri.

These two giraffes, despite their separate origins and years apart, eventually formed a connection under the careful supervision of their caretaker, Ali Görgel. The friendship between Görgel and the giraffes has attracted considerable attention from zoo visitors who are often amazed by the warmth and trust that characterize their interactions.

Ali Görgel’s dedication to these animals spans over two decades. He began caring for the male giraffe 23 years ago when the giraffe was only 7 years old. Over the years, Görgel’s role expanded when the female giraffe was brought from Kayseri to be paired with the male, and he has been responsible for her care for the past nine years.

The relationship between Görgel and the male giraffe was initiated with a simple gesture, offering dried figs 20 years ago, which gradually evolved into a profound bond filled with mutual affection and trust. Similarly, the relationship with the female giraffe, which started nine years ago, has grown into an equally strong and touching friendship that captivates visitors.

Every day, Görgel meticulously manages the complete care routine for the giraffes, from preparing their food to attending to their health and comfort. He affectionately refers to the giraffes as his “children,” underscoring the depth of his emotional investment. His approach to feeding goes beyond basic nutrition, including special natural treats such as dried figs, peanuts, raisins and hazelnuts. He addresses the giraffes with endearing terms like “my son,” “my daughter,” or “my bride,” reflecting the familial bond that has developed over years of shared experience.

The impact of this caretaker-animal relationship has extended beyond their immediate circle. Since the story of their bond became known, the giraffes have emerged as some of the most popular animals in the park. Particularly during feeding times, their lively and joyful behaviors attract large crowds of visitors who are eager to witness the unique dynamic between the giraffes and Ali Görgel. Many visitors express astonishment at the emotional connection displayed, noting that it adds a deeply human dimension to the experience of observing wildlife.

Görgel himself expresses profound satisfaction in his role, emphasizing that the love and commitment he has for the giraffes have only grown stronger over the years. He describes giraffes as remarkably loyal creatures and points out that they are among the top attractions for visitors at Gaziantep Natural Life Park. His testimony reveals a long-standing, genuine bond that transcends the typical boundaries of animal care.

Reflecting on his journey, Görgel credits the Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality Natural Life Conservation Department’s head, Celal Özsöyler, for bringing him on as a caretaker. When he began, the male giraffe was just 3 years old, and the female giraffe had not yet arrived. Now, the male is 30 years old and the female is 12. Görgel notes the gentle and sometimes shy nature of giraffes, emphasizing that their trust and affection are earned through calm, patient interactions. He likens his relationship with the animals to that of a father and child, highlighting the depth of their emotional connection.

Detailing their daily routine, Görgel explains that mornings begin with feeding, followed by afternoon offerings of seasonal fruits. The giraffes’ hygiene and medical needs are also carefully managed to ensure their well-being. Their diet primarily consists of alfalfa and hay, supplemented with dried figs, raisins, peanuts and other natural foods. This careful attention to diet and care has contributed to the giraffes’ health and happiness.

The emotional connection between Görgel and the giraffes is evident not only to him but also to the visitors who witness their interactions. Görgel shares that this recognition from the public brings him great joy and reinforces the significance of his work. He openly states that he cannot imagine life without the giraffes, viewing them as irreplaceable family members. He recalls how the giraffes respond promptly to their names and show visible signs of distress when he is absent, indicating their attachment to him.

In moments of harsh weather, Görgel has even spent entire nights at the park to ensure their safety and comfort, demonstrating a commitment beyond professional duty. He describes the relationship as akin to that between a father and his children, underscoring the mutual trust and love that have flourished over years of close interaction.

Looking toward the future, Görgel expresses hope that the giraffes will one day have offspring, which would bring even greater joy to their shared lives. This hopeful outlook reflects a commitment not only to the current well-being of the animals but also to the sustainability and growth of the park’s giraffe population.