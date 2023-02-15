A team of earthquake scientists from various universities, led by Istanbul Technical University (ITU), is now conducting their studies in the earthquake-stricken southeastern part of Türkiye to examine the fault lines. In four different groups, the team is currently working on fieldwork to prepare a report on the earthquake.

Professor Hüsnü Serdar Akyüz, a lecturer from the Geological Engineering Department at ITU, stated that the extent of the fault line rupture observed during the fieldwork was unprecedented in Türkiye's history.

The team comprises faculty members from Gebze Technical University Institute of Earth and Marine Sciences, and departments of Geology Engineering of Istanbul, Munzur, Muğla, and Fırat Universities. Through surface fracture mapping, the team determined the extent of the damage caused by the major earthquakes.

Akyüz, also the team leader of one of the teams, commented on the possibility of multiple earthquakes that probably occurred in the morning. He stated the team had observed a very long fault line rupture during fieldwork.

Colossal damage

Stating that they observed approximately 300-kilometer (186.4 miles) of fault rupture, Ayküz said: "Istanbul and Gebze Technical Universities are conducting research in the region spanning from Kırıkhan to Nurdağı, while the team from ITU is focusing on the area from Nurdağı to Gölbaşı. Teamwork is conducted in the Erkenek fault, by the Muğla University and ITU."

"On the other hand, the Narlı fault line is broken, we studied that area as well. We think another fault has been broken from Gölbaşı to the northeast. In the earthquake that happened at noon, the Çardak fault was broken. The fault affecting Elbistan was broken, and the Munzur University and Fırat University teams are working there," he added.

5-meters lapses

Reporting that his team thoroughly examined the Narlı fault from both ground and air, Akyüz said: "Our mapping of the 15-kilometer-long fault going south from Pazarcık revealed a displacement of approximately 2.5 meters. Moving toward Gölbaşı from Nurdağı, we observed a gradual increase in the amount of slippage between the fault's blocks, with shifts of up to 5 meters."

According to our determinations, these shifts will likely increase when we move toward the northeast. We are facing a colossal earthquake. Just imagine, blocks slide 5 meters to the left relative to each other. To measure the amount of these displacements and shifts, we are using drones to monitor the fault step by step, and we measure the amounts in centimeters," he added.

This aerial view shows collapsed buildings during ongoing rescue operations in Kahramanmaras, southeastern Türkiye, Feb. 14, 2023. (AFP Photo)

5 different fault line ruptures

According to Akyüz, the East Anatolian fault was the main fault that ruptured during the recent earthquake, but several branches also separated. One such component is the Amanos segment, which starts from Kırıkhan, continues until Nurdağı, and then turns eastward towards Gölbaşı. The section up to Türkoğlu is also a fault segment. The Pazarcık segment was another area of concern, as it had not experienced a significant earthquake since 1513, meaning that substantial energy had accumulated and was waiting to be released.

Eventually, the Narlı segment to the south of Pazarcık ruptured, along with four other fault segments, resulting in five faults being broken during the earthquake. This is a rare occurrence in the world and demonstrates the significant scale of the recent earthquake, as noted by Akyüz.

3 earthquakes in the morning

Akyüz reported that the earthquake occurred around 4:15 a.m. and was felt as two massive tremors, which he believes could have been two earthquakes happening quickly. However, Akyüz noted that it is also possible that there were three separate earthquakes that morning, given the significant damage to the long fault line.

He also mentioned that the earthquake at noon broke the Çardak segment, which was likely related to the earlier earthquake. Estimating that the fault section spanning over 50 to 70 kilometers has been damaged, Akyüz emphasized that it is essential to wait and analyze the situation carefully before making any further conclusions. He stressed the need to avoid causing panic and approach the situation cautiously.