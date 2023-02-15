A woman aged 74 was rescued alive from the wreckage of an apartment in Kahramanmaraş, at the 227th hour after the major earthquakes that struck southeastern Türkiye.

Cemile Kekeç, 74, was taken out of the rubble of the "Kalkan Apartment" and sent to the hospital by ambulance as a result of long efforts. The rescue teams hugged each other and experienced the joy of saving another life.

In the number of rescues that took place in the last 24 hours, on the ninth and 10th day after the Feb. 6, 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes, the nation and officials are not losing their hope to save more lives under the rubble.