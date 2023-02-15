International search and rescue teams who came to Istanbul Airport from the earthquake zones to return to their countries were thanked in 15 different languages on the giant screens at the airport with a text, "Thank you for your solidarity."

After the deadly earthquakes of 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude that hit 10 provinces and affected millions of lives, search and rescue teams from different parts of the world started to return to their countries after completing their rescue operations in the disaster-hit areas.

In addition, the search and rescue teams were hosted in the Airport Lounge, where the teams penned their messages in the diary book in a particular area.

Evil eye beads and a mug with "Thank You" written on them were presented to the teams as souvenirs.