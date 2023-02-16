In Adıyaman, one of the provinces most damaged in the Kahramanmaraş-centered earthquakes affecting 11 provinces, volunteer teachers turned the tents they set up into schools.

The "disaster of the century," which shook the whole world, triggered the volunteer teachers again to prove their enthusiasm and came together to set up three tents at the Sümerevler Athletic Track, where the tent city is located.

The teachers, who divided the tents into primary, secondary and high school groups, started their education by hanging the Turkish flag on their doors. In addition to the curriculum, teachers provide separate education to students who are preparing for high school and university entrance exams.

Çankırı Deputy Director of National Education Arif Kırkpınar told Anadolu Agency (AA) that they came to Adıyaman with 15 volunteer teachers. Stating that the personnel of the Ministry of National Education (MEB) were on the field, Kırkpınar said: "We were on the field at every stage of the process, in terms of logistics, humanitarian and search and rescue support. When we came here with our colleagues, the first thing we needed was training grounds. From tents to basic furniture, books to stationary we brought everything to facilitate the children.

Noting that they started classes with volunteer teachers from every province, Kırkpınar said: "We have personnel department heads from the Ministry of National Education. With their support, the process has expanded and we know that there are educational environments established in tent areas. Our educational activities have started well and will continue as long as the earthquake victims are settled in their new homes.

Burdur kindergarten

For the children of the disaster victims who were brought to the state dormitories in Burdur after being affected by the earthquakes, Burdur Mehmet Akif Ersoy University (MAKÜ) and Provincial National Education established kindergarten classes, helping the survivors who stay here to overcome the trauma of the earthquake.

MAKÜ Education Faculty of Preschool Education Faculty Member professor Perihan Ünüvar said that around 200 students from the 0-6 age group in two dormitories in the city center have been settled here with their families and their main aim is to help children get over the trauma as soon as possible.

Ünüvar explained that besides the volunteer preschool teachers, volunteers of the guidance and psychological counseling department are also engaged with the children providing psychological support. Pointing out that it is important for children to recover from earthquake trauma quickly for their adaptation to daily life, Ünüvar said: "If children can be happy, it will be easier for families to overcome this trauma. We also have children who were pulled out of the wreckage and suffered various injuries."

Volunteer preschool teacher Hatice Kuşbabalı also expressed that the families of earthquake victims who came to the city embraced their children and said: "We are trying to support families, and alleviate their pain a little bit. In the first days, the children were stagnant, later on, we observed that there is a movement and revival in children with the help of educational activities."

Volunteer preschool teaching student Zeynep Cansu Ergin also stated that she has been taking care of children for a week and said, "It is a very good feeling to see children happy, it is very important for us to retain the smiles on their faces."