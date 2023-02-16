The United Nations appealed for $1 billion in humanitarian assistance to help earthquake survivors in Türkiye, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Thursday.

Guterres said in a statement that the funds would provide humanitarian relief for three months to 5.2 million people.

The money would "allow aid organizations to rapidly scale up vital support," including in the areas of food security, protection, education, water and shelter, he added.

"The needs are enormous, people are suffering and there's no time to lose," Guterres implored.

"I urge the international community to step up and fully fund this critical effort in response to one of the biggest natural disasters of our times."

Ten provinces were destroyed after magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes hit Türkiye on Feb. 6, killing over 35,000 people and injuring over 80,000 others.

U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths, who visited Türkiye last week, said the people have "experienced unspeakable heartbreaks," as he called the disaster "the worst event in 100 years in this region."

"We must stand with them in their darkest hour and ensure they receive the support they need," he underlined.