A woman and a child were rescued from the rubble of collapsed buildings in Kahramanmaraş and Hatay provinces respectively, some 258 and 260 hours after devastating earthquakes struck Türkiye’s southeast.

Rescue workers pulled 42-year-old Neslihan Kılıç out of a flattened building, wrapped her in a blanket, and carried towards an ambulance to be transported to a hospital, a live broadcast by the private broadcaster NTV showed.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes struck nine hours apart in southeastern Türkiye, and severely hit northern Syria, on Feb. 6, razing thousands of buildings and inflicting severe damage on infrastructure.

Authorities on Thursday revised the death toll from the disaster to 38,044.

Neslihan Kılıç is being brought to a hospital after being rescued from the rubble of a collapsed building in Kahramanmaraş, southeastern Türkiye, Fed. 16, 2023. (AA Photo)

More than 250 people had lost their lives in the complex of high-rises where Kılıç was found alive, said another private broadcaster CNN Türk.

Meanwhile, search and rescue teams saved a 12-year-old boy, named Osman, from rubble in Antakya, Hatay, 260 hours after the major quakes. He was rescued in the early hours of Friday.

Kılıç's rescue came some 10 hours after 17-year-old Aleyna Ölmez was pulled from rubble earlier in the day.

"She seemed to be in good health. She opened and closed her eyes," coal miner Ali Akdoğan, who took part in the rescue effort of Ölmez, told the Agence France-Presse (AFP) in Kahramanmaraş, a city near the quakes' epicenter.

"We have been working here in this building for a week now... We came here with the hope of hearing sounds. We are happy whenever we find a living thing – even if it is a cat," he said.

The girl's uncle tearfully hugged the rescuers one by one, saying, "We will never forget you."