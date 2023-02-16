Young survivors of last week's catastrophic earthquakes, at a humanitarian camp in Türkiye's southeastern province of Osmaniye, enjoyed a moment of normal childhood on Thursday, with whiskers and colorful cat ears painted on their faces.

Chattering with excitement, the children queued up to have their faces painted by social workers and volunteers at the camp, and participate in sport activities.

"We have been here for a week and all camps have similar psycho-social support. We may continue this for up to a year," said Ahmet Haşim Atalay, a social worker who has been helping at the camp.

Many children were left homeless by the two massive quakes that ripped through southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, also severely hitting neighbouring Syria.

The quakes toppled thousands of buildings and destroyed roads and other infrastructure. Turkish authorities on Thursday revised the death toll from the disaster to 36,187.

Children have been learning to cope with the event and their ongoing anxiety.