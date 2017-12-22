32 PKK terrorists killed in counter-terror operations last week

A total of 32 PKK terrorists, including three high-ranking members, were killed in counter-terror operations carried out in southeastern and eastern Turkey, and northern Iraq between December 15 and 21, the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) said Friday in a written statement.

Numerous weapons and thousands of pieces of ammunition were seized during the operations, while 59 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were destroyed by explosive ordnance teams, the statement elaborated.

A total of 109 shelters, caves and depots used by the terrorist organization were also destroyed, the statement added.

Founded in 1978, the PKK has waged a decades-long bloody campaign against Turkey.

The PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, resumed its armed campaign in July 2015 after a brief reconciliation period.

Since that time, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of some 1,200 security personnel and civilians, including women and children, while more than 4,000 security personnel and over 2,000 civilians have been injured.