Two soldiers killed, one injured in anti-terror operation in Turkey’s Hakkari

PKK terrorist on most wanted list killed in east

Two soldiers were killed during an anti-terror operation in southeastern Turkey's Hakkari province, Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) said Monday.

One more soldier was injured in the PKK attack in Hakkari's Şemdinli district.

Following the attack, TSK said it launched a full-scale air-supported operation in the area.

Earlier Monday, the Interior Ministry said 25 PKK terrorists were "neutralized" in the past week.

According to the statement, four terrorists were killed, 15 were captured and six surrendered themselves to the security forces.

A total of 187 anti-terror operations were conducted during the Dec. 18-25 period.

Founded in 1978, the PKK has waged a decades-long bloody campaign against Turkey.

The group, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, resumed its armed campaign in July 2015 after a brief reconciliation period.

Since that time, it has been responsible for the deaths of some 1,200 security personnel and civilians, including women and children, while more than 4,000 security personnel and over 2,000 civilians have been injured.