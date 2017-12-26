'Our kids won’t be educated by terrorists anymore,' Chad's Déby says during first presidential visit by Erdoğan

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in the African nation of Chad on Tuesday, meeting with the country's leadership to form stronger ties for economic and political cooperation.

In a joint declaration and talks between Turkish and Chadian leaders and their delegations, the two countries spoke in unison on a host of international issues -- including Jerusalem and terrorism -- and the will for closer relations.

"Our kids will not be educated by terrorists anymore," Déby said late Tuesday, supporting the Turkish Maarif Foundation's takeover of Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) schools established in his country. Speaking during a press conference with Erdoğan, Déby said the Chadian government supports the closure of schools linked to the terrorist group.

Erdoğan and Déby held private talks followed by the delegations' meeting.

During their meetings, the two countries' delegations touched on bilateral cooperation and important regional and international issues.

Chadian officials expressed expectation that Turkish firms will take part in the construction of two major projects -- an airport and a bridge -- as well as oil research and management in the country.

Erdoğan called for boosting bilateral trade with Chad, calling on Turkish investors to invest more in the central African nation.

"We never viewed Africa like the colonists who came to this land," the Turkish president said.

"Our relations on the African continent are based on mutual respect, love, the win-win principle. We are trying to develop our relationships with an understanding that wants to develop together, manage together, enrich together."

On recent developments concerning Jerusalem, the delegations stressed that the unilateral U.S. decision to recognize the holy city as Israel's capital is unacceptable and null and void.

They also called on for a just, lasting, and comprehensive peaceful solution for Jerusalem, on the basis of a two-state vision.

They stressed that a Palestinian state, one which is independent, sovereign and has a geographical integrity, with East Jerusalem as its capital and within the 1967 borders, is the main condition for peace and stability in the region.

The delegations also expressed approbation at last week's rejection by the U.N. General Assembly of the U.S. move on Jerusalem, stating that it showed a commitment to U.N. resolutions and international law on Jerusalem.

They also expressed deep concern over the current Mideast tensions and urged the parties to act with moderation as the crisis there is a serious threat to global security.

Erdoğan arrived in Chad earlier the same day, which marks the first presidential visit by Turkey to the African nation.

The president landed at the airport in the capital N'Djamena, where upon descending the aircraft's steps he was met by his Chadian counterpart.

The trip "opens a new page in the deepening of relations between the two countries," the Chadian presidency said.

Erdoğan is heading a delegation of a dozen ministers, including defense and foreign affairs, as well as 100 Turkish businessmen.

The trip is part of the president's three-country African tour and follows a visit to Sudan on Sunday where he signed military and economic deals, aimed at boosting two-way trade from the current level of $500 million a year to $1 billion.