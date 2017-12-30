4 PKK terrorists killed in anti-terror operations in northern Iraq

A total of four PKK terrorists were killed in counter-terror operations carried out in northern Iraq, the Turkish Armed Forces said Saturday in a written statement.

An airstrike was launched Saturday after PKK terrorists in the region targeted Turkish positions with long barreled weapons and mortar bombs, the statement elaborated.

Three soldiers were injured during the attack and immediately brought to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The anti-terror operations continue in northern Iraq, the statement added.

Founded in 1978, the PKK has waged a decades-long bloody campaign against Turkey.

The PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU, resumed its armed campaign in July 2015 after a brief reconciliation period.

Since that time, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of some 1,200 security personnel and civilians, including women and children, while more than 4,000 security personnel and over 2,000 civilians have been injured.