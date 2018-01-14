Soldier dies in PKK terrorist attack in Turkey's southeastern Hakkari

2 Turkish soldiers killed, 1 wounded during clashes with PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Two soldiers killed, one injured in anti-terror operation in Turkey’s Hakkari

One soldier was martyred Sunday in a PKK terror attack in Turkey's southeastern Hakkari province, according to security sources.

From the Iraqi border, the PKK terrorists attacked a military base in the province's Çukurca district, said the sources who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

A 21-year-old soldier was wounded in the attack and later succumbed to his wounds at Hakkari State Hospital.

Anti-terror operations are ongoing in the province, the sources added.

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015.

Founded in 1978, the PKK has waged a decades-long bloody campaign against Turkey.

The group, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, resumed its armed campaign in July 2015 after a brief reconciliation period.

Since that time, it has been responsible for the deaths of some 1,200 security personnel and civilians, including women and children, while more than 4,000 security personnel and over 2,000 civilians have been injured.