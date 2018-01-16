Police nab senior PKK terrorist during road check in Turkey's Bursa province

Police detained a senior member of the PKK terror organization during routine road checks in Turkey's western Bursa province, a police source said Tuesday.

Police caught Reşat Karabalık, the so-called commander of Aladağlar area in eastern Van province, in Harmancık district, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.

Karabalık, also known by the pseudonym Sefkan, avoided police's warning to stop on the road and tried to escape.

The police caught him after a brief chase and checked his id, and transferred him to the counter-terror unit after suspecting it might be a forged id.

Karabalık, who joined the terror group in the 2000s, had earlier served as the so-called commander of Tendürek region in eastern Ağrı province, the source added.

He was hiding inside a house of his relatives in western Kütahya province for some time.

Karabalık was sent to Van province where he was remanded by a court.

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015.

Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of more than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including a number of women and children.