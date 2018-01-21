PYD ramps up propaganda efforts by spreading fake images about Afrin operation

The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) said Saturday that an image circulated on social media claiming to show an injured child from Afrin was dating back to a 2016 bombing in Syria.

The image was widely shared by PYD/PKK supporters on Twitter, as they claimed the child was injured in Turkish strikes. However, it was soon revealed that the photo was actually from a shelling in Aleppo.









Another example of spreading false information was tweeted by an account affiliated with the PYD. A photo showing a residential building engulfed in flames was tweeted by "PYD_Rojava" with the caption: "Turkish terrorist army targets civilian homes in Afrin."

Shorty after it was posted, other social media users discovered that the image was from a fire incident that took place in Kuwait in 2016.





Turkish Chief of General Staff Gen. Hulusi Akar said late Saturday that only terrorists, their shelters, buildings, weapons, and vehicles would be targeted in Syria's Afrin region as part of "Operation Olive Branch."

"Every kind of attention and sensitivity will be shown so that civilians and innocent people will not be harmed," Akar said in a video footage released by the Turkish General Staff.

Turkey started the operation on Saturday at 5 p.m. [1400GMT] in Afrin.

The operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkish borders and the region as well as to eliminate terrorists and to protect Syrian people from the terrorists' oppression and cruelty.

The operation is carried out under the framework of Turkey's rights based on international law, U.N. Security Council's decisions and self-defense right under the U.N. Charter, said the military.

The PYD/PKK is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist group, which has been designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU.

Since the mid-1980s, the PKK has waged a wide-ranging terror campaign against the Turkish state in which an estimated 40,000 people have been killed.

More than 1,200 security personnel have been martyred since July 2015 when the group resumed its armed campaign against the Turkish state following a fragile cease-fire.