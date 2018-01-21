YPG using civilian shields in Syria's Afrin, military sources say

The PKK's Syrian offshoot People's Protection Units (YPG) forcefully uses civilian shields in Syria's Afrin, military sources said Saturday.

According to reports, the military sources noted that the YPG shows photos of terrorists killed in the operations and falsely claims that they belong to civilians.

YPG and its political wing Democratic Union Party (PYD) and pro-PKK users on social media outlets have also used fake photos from the past and different regions and claimed that they happened during Turkey's Operation Olive Grove.

Meanwhile, two homes and a store located in Turkey's southeastern Kilis province near the Syrian border have been targeted in rocket attacks launched from YPG-held territory in Syria.

One person was injured following the attack in the attack, which took place at around 1:40 a.m. local time, reports said. Firefighters were immediately dispatched to extinguish the fires following the rocket attacks, reports said.