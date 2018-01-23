EU rapporteur: Next EU-Turkey summit should be result oriented

European Parliament's Turkey rapporteur, Kati Piri, has called for the next Turkey- EU summit to be results oriented.

Speaking to Deutsche Welle Turkish yesterday, Piri said that in order for relations to be repaired, Turkey needs to take concrete steps and the EU needs to avoid the notion of pragmatic relations.

Adding that she is not against a summit, Piri said: "However, there needs to be some concrete results at the end of it.""A summit between the EU and Turkey in June, ahead of the EU summit, is under consideration," Faruk Kaymakcı, Turkey's permanent representative to the EU, recently told Anadolu Agency (AA).

EU leaders are expected to gather on Jun. 28-29, and the bloc's enlargement policy is expected to be one of the top items of the meeting.

"Of course, if you have bad relations with some major EU countries, you cannot have good relations with the EU. If bilateral relations are good, this would also have a reflection on the EU level," Piri said.

Relations between Turkey and the EU, particularly with Germany, have been strained over a range of issues.

Ankara has been stressing that the EU fails to understand the challenges that the county faces, and calls on all sides to take Turkey's concerns into consideration, particularly against the PKK and the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), which carried out the failed July 15 coup attempt.

Regarding the customs union agreement, Piri said that the majority in European Parliament is in favor of modernization, "however, before that, we expect serious signals from Turkey regarding its commitments to EU standards."

Ankara's customs union agreement with the EU came into force in 1995. Both Turkey and the EU seek to expand the scope of the agreement, which would have positive effects on trade relations in various industries. However, Turkey's worsening relations with Germany have crippled the process.Although it was one of the first countries to join the European Economic Community (EEC) in 1959, and applied for full EU membership in 1987, Turkey still has candidate country status. In the meantime, many countries in Europe have been accepted as EU members, despite applying much later than Ankara.

Official accession talks with Ankara began in 2005. However, negotiations stalled in 2007 due to objections from Greek Cyprus concerning the divided island of Cyprus, as well as opposition from Germany and France. Since then, Turkey has only fulfilled and closed one of 16 opened chapters of the Copenhagen criteria.