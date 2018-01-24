YPG rocket fired from Syria hits mosque in Turkey’s border province Kilis

30-km deep zone to be cleared of YPG in first phase of Afrin offensive

Two rockets fired from YPG-held Afrin in Syria struck the Turkish border town of Kilis on Wednesday, leaving at least two dead and 11 injured, the local governor said.





"The rocket fired from Syria hit Çalık mosque during prayers. Some of the victims have life-threatening injuries," the Province Governor Mehmet Tekinarslan said.

Tekinarslan said a second rocket hit within 100 meters (300 feet) of the first.





The mosque which was hit by the terrorists is located approximately six kilometers far from the Syrian border.

Turkish media footage showed security forces clearing the areas of civilians following the attacks, as ambulances and emergency teams arrived at the site.





As Turkey's operation against the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia in Afrin entered its fifth day, several rockets have hit the Turkish border towns of Kilis and Reyhanlı.





YPG terrorists across the border have targeted civilians with over 20 rockets.

On Sunday, one Syrian national was killed and dozens of other civilians were injured as anti-terror Operation Olive Branch entered its second day.

Turkish military destroyed two targets of the terrorist PKK's Syrian affiliate the People's Protection Units (YPG), from which the rockets originated, according to military sources.





The attacks killed one Syrian national and injured 46 civilians, including 16 Syrians, Hatay's provincial governor said.

Turkish Armed Forces on Saturday launched the Operation Olive Branch targeting the PKK terror group's Syrian offshoots the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and YPG in northern Syria's Afrin.

During the movement, no major clashes took place.