2 civilians injured in PYD/PKK rocket attack from Syria

Two civilians were injured when a rocket fired by PYD/PKK terrorists from Syria's Afrin region struck a building in the Turkish border province of Kilis on Saturday, according to local sources.

The rocket attack comes amid Turkey's operation in Afrin, launched on Jan. 20, against the PKK/KCK/PYD-YPG and Daesh terrorist groups.

The rocket hit the roof of a five-story building in the neighborhood of 7 Aralık at around 3.00 p.m. (1200GMT), the sources said on condition of anonymity due to restrictions of speaking to the media.

Ambulances and security forces were sent to the scene, and the injured were taken to Kilis State Hospital.

Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to clear PYD/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin, northwestern Syria.

According to the military, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkish borders and the region as well as protect Syrians from terrorist oppression and cruelty.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey's rights based on international law, U.N. Security Council resolutions, its self-defense rights under the U.N. charter, and respect for Syria's territorial integrity, it said.

The military has also said that only terrorist targets are being destroyed and "utmost importance" is being put on not harming any civilians.

Afrin has been a major hideout for the PYD/PKK since July 2012, when the Assad regime in Syria left the city to the terror group without putting up a fight.