11 PKK targets destroyed in anti-terror operations in northern Iraq

Eleven PKK targets have been destroyed in airstrikes as part of anti-terror operations in northern Iraq, the Turkish military said Monday.

According to a statement released by the General Staff, the airstrikes targeted shelters and weapon emplacements of the terrorist group in the Qandil and Asos regions.

The terrorists were preparing to carry out attacks on Turkish bases and patrol stations through reconnaissance and surveillance vehicles, the military said.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization in Turkey, the U.S. and the EU. The terrorist group has killed over 40,000 people over its three-decade terror campaign against Turkey.

Turkey is also carrying out Operation Olive Branch, targeting the group's Syrian offshoot People's Protection Units (YPG) in Afrin since Jan. 20.