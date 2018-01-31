Russian-made MANPADS seized from YPG terrorists, FSA says

Tunnel network used by PKK/PYD terrorists uncovered in Syria's Afrin

Anti-terror operation in Syria’s Afrin has no occupation motive, PM Yıldırım says

The Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters said Wednesday that they seized a Russian-made man-portable air-defense system (MANPADS) from the PKK-linked People's Protections Units (YPG) terrorists in northwestern Syria's Afrin.

The FSA's Samarkand Brigade captured the SA-18 Igla MANPADS near Cinderes countryside southwest of Afrin.

After seizing the portable air-defense system, the FSA fighters released a video featuring it on social media.

The shoulder-fired heat-seeking surface-to-air missiles are usually used against helicopters, reconnaissance aircraft and drones.

The FSA, backed by the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK), is currently participating in Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, which targets the PKK terror group's Syrian offshoot the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its armed wing YPG as well as Daesh terrorists in the region.