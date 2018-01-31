Utmost attention paid to avoid civilian casualties, damage to historical sites, military says

The Turkish military vehemently denied claims of civilian casualties and the use of chemical or biological weapons in Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin by noting that it does not even have the prohibited material in its inventory. It added that military operations have been carried out with caution to prevent damage to historical sites.

In a statement released yesterday, the military said fabricated news stories and claims have been released with the goal of casting a shadow on the legitimacy of the operation, which aims to clear terrorists off of Turkey's borders.

"It is evident that these reports, based on lies and slander, are being spread by terrorist organizations and their supporters," the statement said.

The military highlighted that the operation solely focuses on terrorists and their shelters, hideouts, weapons and vehicles, and that special attention is being paid to prevent civilian casualties.

Furthermore, the statement noted the military is also practicing caution and does not target religious or cultural structures, historical artifacts, archaeological sites or public facilities, vehemently dismissing recent claims that Turkish airstrikes damaged the ancient site of Ain Dara near Afrin.

"Under this scope, the Turkish Armed Forces [TSK] have shown utmost sensitivity and care to prevent damage to the environment and civilians," the statement said, adding that the targets hit by the military are all on record and that such sites have never been targeted.

With regard to the use of prohibited chemical and biological weapons, the military said the Turkish Air Forces do not own napalm or any ammunition prohibited by international law and agreements.

"Our land artillery support vehicles also act under the same principles," the statement said.

‘649 terrorists killed by 11th day'

The military also said the total number of People's Protection Units (YPG) and Daesh terrorists killed in Operation Olive Branch hit 649 on the 11th day of the operation, and 44 targets were destroyed in overnight airstrikes by jets Sunday.

Also, Turkish military units and Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters captured the Sati Ushaghi and Suleiman Khalil villages from YPG terrorists. Both villages are located some 18 kilometers northwest of Afrin's town center. The advance is part of a larger push to clear the Raju district located 10 kilometers north of both villages.

The YPG continued to attack civilians as a rocket landed in an olive grove in Turkey's Kilis province. According to reports, ambulances and security forces have been dispatched to the area after the rocket exploded near the neighborhood of Öncüpınar. No casualties have been reported in the rocket fire.

National Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli yesterday gave a briefing to Parliament and said five Turkish soldiers and 24 FSA members have been killed in the operation.

The Pentagon said yesterday it has no information about civilian casualties in Syria's Afrin region.

"I am not aware of any incidents regarding what you just specified," Pentagon spokesperson Col. Rob Manning told reporters who were asking about allegations by PKK-affiliated People's Protection Units (YPG) terrorists that Turkey's military operation there had caused civilian deaths.

He said Washington continues to work with Turkish authorities toward finding the best solution in the region. "They [Turkey] are our NATO ally," Manning said when asked if the Pentagon is concerned about the conflict between the U.S. and Turkey if Ankara enters Manbij following its Afrin operation.

In response to a question from an Anadolu Agency correspondent about an allegation that a female YPG suicide bomber killed two Turkish troops and destroyed a Turkish tank in Afrin, another Pentagon spokesperson, Adrian Rankine-Galloway, said the Pentagon does not have additional information on the allegation.