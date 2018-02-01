49 terrorists killed in 2 air operations in northern Iraq, military says

At least 49 terrorists were killed in two air operations conducted in northern Iraq on Jan. 29, the Turkish Armed Forces said Thursday.

The statement said that Turkish warplanes carried out airstrikes in the northern Iraqi regions of Avashin-Basyan, Asos/Kandil, Zap, and Hakurk.

The Turkish military destroyed shelters, hideouts and weapon positions of the terrorist group, which was believed to be preparing an attack on Turkish border posts, it said.

The army did not specify what time the operation was launched.

Airstrikes on PKK targets in northern Iraq, where the terror group's main base is located - Mt. Qandil region - near the Iranian border, have been carried out regularly since July 2015, when the PKK resumed its armed campaign.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization in Turkey, the U.S., and the EU. In its over three-decade terror campaign against Turkey, more than 40,000 people have been killed.

The airstrikes took place amid the Turkish-led Operation Olive Branch across the Turkish border into northwestern Syria, targeting the threat of the Syrian branch of the PKK, the Democratic Union Party's (PYD) People's Protection Units (YPG) militia.