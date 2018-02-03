8 Turkish soldiers killed, 6 others injured, border outpost attacked in clashes with YPG in Afrin

Eight Turkish soldiers were killed and six others were injured in clashes with PKK-linked People's Protection Units (YPG) terrorists in Syria's northwestern Afrin region and a separate attack on a Turkish border outpost on Saturday.

The terrorists attacked an outpost in southern Kilis province with anti-tank missiles on Saturday, killing one soldier and injuring five others, with two in critical condition.

The cross-border attack from Syria's Afrin region targeted the border outpost of Saatli village, which is located some 20 kilometers northwest of Kilis city center.

The watchtower of the outpost was hit by a missile, increasing the number of injured soldiers.

A statement by the Turkish Armed Forces later in the day said that one soldier was killed in the attack. It added that another soldier was killed in clashes in Afrin.

A separate statement said that a tank was hit in Afrin, killing six soldiers.

Since the beginning of Operation Olive Branch on Jan. 20 to clear PKK/PYD/KCK/YPG and Daesh terrorists from Afrin region, eight Turkish soldiers were killed, in addition to approximately 20 losses of Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters.

As of Saturday morning, 897 PKK/YPG terrorists were killed in operations, airstrikes and shelling by the Turkish military.