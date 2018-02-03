Turkish soldiers deliver food aid to families in Afrin

As Operation Olive Branch continues, Turkish soldiers deliver food aid to needy Syrian families that live near the border.

The Turkish military escalated its aid activities as Syrian families that live in the Sorke village of northern Afrin asked for help, saying they do not have enough food. Informing the Turkish Red Crescent on the issue, the soldiers delivered the aid packages that came from the organization to the Syrian families on Friday.

"We are pleased with the Turkish soldiers. We sought refuge in their arms. They gave us food and protected us. Before the operation, terrorists were coming to our village, but now they do not come anymore. Turkish soldiers provided us security. We are not scared anymore," the families said after receiving the packages, expressing that they already have a better life thanks to the operation.