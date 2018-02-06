1 soldier killed after attack on Turkish observation point in Syria's Idlib

Assad continues to target civilians with chlorine gas attack in Idlib

One soldier was killed Tuesday after terrorist rocket and air attacks on a military observation point in northwestern Syria's Idlib province, the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) said.

The TSK added that five more soldiers and one civilian staff member were wounded during the attacks on observation point No. 6.

The Turkish military established several observation points in Idlib as part of the de-escalation zone deal reached during Astana peace process, backed by Turkey, Russia and Iran.

The aim of the observation posts is to establish, monitor and sustain the current cease-fire in the de-escalation zones, deliver humanitarian aid to persons in need and to ensure the secure return of displaced people.

During peace talks in the Kazakh capital, the three guarantor countries, Turkey, Iran and Russia, had agreed to establish de-escalation zones in Idlib and parts of Aleppo, Latakia and Hama provinces.

A Turkish military convoy reached western Aleppo countryside Monday to set up another observation point in the area.

On Jan. 30, the PKK-affiliated People's Protection Units (YPG) terrorists targeted another Turkish military convoy in Idlib with a car bomb, killing a civilian personnel and wounding a soldier and another civilian personnel.