8 PKK suspects detained in raids in Turkey's central Konya province

Counter-terrorism units on Tuesday detained eight suspected PKK terrorist group members in central Turkey's Konya province.

Police units launched simultaneous raids to 10 previously identified addresses located in the city center.

The detained PKK suspects went through medical examinations at the Konya Training and Research Hospital before being referred to the police headquarters for necessary procedures.

Founded in 1978, the PKK has waged a decadeslong bloody campaign against Turkey.

The PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU, resumed its armed campaign in July 2015 after a brief reconciliation period.

Since that time, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of some 1,200 security personnel and civilians, including women and children, while more than 4,000 security personnel and 2,000 civilians have been injured.