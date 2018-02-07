Turkish tanks thwart YPG suicide attack on FSA forces in Syria's Afrin

Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) on Wednesday thwarted a People's Protection Units (YPG) terror attack targeting a Free Syrian Army (FSA) position in Syria's northwestern Afrin region.

Turkish tanks struck down an explosive-laden truck advancing towards an FSA position after the troops spotted it through thermal cameras.

Anadolu Agency (AA) also filmed the military action carried out on a strategic hill in the west of Afrin.

On Jan. 20, Turkey along with the FSA launched Operation Olive Branch to clear the PKK terror group's Syrian affiliates the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its armed wing the YPG as well as Daesh terrorists from Afrin.

A total of 999 PYD/YPG and Daesh terrorists have been "neutralized" since the start of the operation, the TSK said Wednesday. The Turkish military uses the term "neutralized" in reference to terrorists captured dead or alive, or those who surrendered during the operations. However, the term is usually used for the terrorists who were killed in the operations.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkey's borders and the region as well as to protect Syrians from terrorist oppression and cruelty.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey's rights based on international law, U.N. Security Council resolutions, its self-defense rights under the UN charter, and respect for Syria's territorial integrity, it said.

The military also said only terror targets were being destroyed and the "utmost care and sensitivity" were being used to not harm civilians.