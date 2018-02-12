PKK steps up attacks on mosques, Turks in Europe

In the wake of Turkey's military operation in Afrin against the PKK's Syrian affiliate, the People's Protection Units (YPG), the group has increased its attacks on the Turkish community and mosques in Europe.

As authorities fail to put an end to the series of atrocities, Turks across Europe are continuing to be targeted by the PKK's sympathizers.

Since the beginning of Turkey's operation on Jan. 20, the PKK's supporters have attacked 13 mosques in Germany including Yeşil Mosque, Eyüp Sultan Mosque, Sultan Alparslan Mosque and Ulu Mosque. All of the mosques are run by the Germany branch of the Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs (DİTİB).

The PKK has been banned in Germany since 1993, but it is still active, with nearly 14,000 followers among the country's Kurdish immigrant population.

Supporters of the PKK, and several far-left German groups backing them, have organized radical and violent protests across the country since Turkey began its operation against terrorist targets in northwestern Syria.

Releasing a written statement in regards to the attacks, DİTİB said that not only mosques but also individuals are being targeted by the terrorist group.

"DİTİB denounces these attacks," the statement added.

The union also said that such attacks benefit from the extremists political environment and contended that the PKK's attacks are a threat to Germany's inner security.

"In the light of current developments, security forces are increasingly responsible for protecting us all from attacks of this kind, especially from the extreme political spectrum. Our members will not be intimidated and continue to pray for peace," DİTİB said.

It added that it will continue to "condemn any kind of discord and injustice, any kind of terror, violence and call for violence. We will continue to call for moderation and non-violence – in the language and in action, today and again in the future."

In addition, a mosque in the Netherlands, run by the Geylani Social and Cultural Association, was attacked in the same way. Terrorist sympathizers sprayed the walls of the mosque with anti-Turkish slogans.

Apart from attacking the Turkish community, PKK supporters also held rallies in support of the terrorist group in several European capitals, including Berlin, London, Amsterdam, Cologne and other cities.