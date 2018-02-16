Ankara reiterates call on African states to tackle FETÖ at home

Turkey has reiterated its call on all African states to take the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) threat seriously and to tackle by taking early precautions.

Speaking at a joint press conference late Wednesday with Gambian President Adama Barrow at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Chairman President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan emphasized FETÖ is a threat to every country in which it operates.

"The sooner our African friends take measures against the group [FETÖ], the better will it be for them, their children and their future," Presiden Erdoğan said.

He also praised Gambia for shutting down Gülenist schools in the country and handing them over to the Turkish Maarif Foundation (TMV).

The TMV has recently taken control of numerous schools previously run by FETÖ around the world, including 32 in Africa, according to Turkey's Education Ministry.

Stressing that Turkey and Gambia signed an education agreement, Erdoğan said it would pay dividends in fostering the cultural ties between their peoples.

The president also stressed that FETÖ does not shy away from violence to further their cause.

"This structure, which does not shy away from shedding blood for the sake of their interests, is a serious threat to not only to Turkey but to all countries in which it exists," he said.

Also addressing the press conference, Gambian President Barrow said Turkey has always been a role model in the world. Barrow praised Turkey's advances in technology and architecture, as well as its pioneering role in guaranteeing women's rights.

Meanwhile underlining that Turkey is closely following the events unfolding across the continent, Erdoğan said ties between Turkey and Africa have been developing since 2005 when it was announced as "African Year" in Turkey.

He added that Turkey now has 41 embassies across the continent, while it only had 12 in 2005.

Erdoğan emphasized that Turkey has been helping Africa with developmental aid and humanitarian projects, adding that it would continue to do so in the future.

Meanwhile, Erdoğan will tour three other African countries next month. The president's last visit to Africa was to Sudan, Chad and Tunisia in December 2017. He is scheduled to visit Senegal, Mauritania and Mali in West Africa accompanied by approximately 100 businessmen.

The president has visited 28 African countries in the last 15 years as prime minister and president.