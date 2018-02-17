British man charged with terror offences for joining YPG

A British man who had joined the PYD/PKK terror organization was charged with terror offences on Friday. Aidan James, 27, was held at Liverpool Airport earlier this week as he was returning from Syria.

James was charged with one count of perpetrating acts of terrorism, and two counts of attendance at a place used for terrorist training.

Earlier this week, another British man, Jim Matthews, appeared in front of a British court after being charged with similar offences due to his previous activities alongside the PYD/PKK in Syria.

The court held his passport and ordered him to stay at his current address until the hearing for the case resumes.