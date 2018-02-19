Turkish Red Crescent hands out aid in Afrin

The Turkish Red Crescent on Saturday distributed humanitarian aid to families in some areas of northwestern Syria recently cleared of the PKK terror organization's Syrian affiliate group, the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its armed group, the People's Protection Units (YPG) in Turkey's Operation Olive Branch.

Led by Kerem Kınık, the group's head, the Red Crescent handed out humanitarian aid and toys to families and children in the village of Deir Ballut in Jinderes, Afrin.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Kınık said that while the counter-terrorist operation in Afrin progresses, the Turkish Red Crescent has continued to reach civilians living in liberated villages.

"We're trying to meet the needs of the children and families. As the safe zones grow larger, our aid will reach all throughout Afrin," Kınık said. "During this time, we have plans to locate civilians inside the region to safe places and set up camps in the liberated area. We're looking for safe locations," he added.

Kınık said, "The villagers trust Turkey and the Turkish Red Crescent because they know we are guided solely by humanitarian aims."

"As humanitarian actors are here to ease the pain," he said.

During the aid distribution, the Red Crescent head, who is also a physician, examined a three-and-a-half-year-old boy, Temin Yemin.

Zurriya Yemin, the boy's mother, thanked Kınık, who told his team to keep in contact with the family.

"We haven't been able to see a doctor for about two years, God bless you," she said.

On Jan. 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to clear PYD/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin, in northwestern Syria.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkey's borders and the region as well as to protect Syrians from terrorist oppression and cruelty.