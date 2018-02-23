Main opposition CHP deputy calls for unity on Afrin operation

A lawmaker from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) yesterday called for unity for Operation Olive Branch, which carried out to clear PKK-affiliated groups from Turkey's Syrian border.

"Let us keep the operation out of daily and domestic politics, because it is crucial for Turkish nation's security," said the CHP deputy from Istanbul province Dursun Çiçek, speaking to reporters outside the parliament.

"Let us stay united on the operation, exactly like we did during the Cyprus Peace Operation," said Çiçek.

Previously, the main opposition had fallen apart over debates on whether the Turkish military should collaborate with the Free Syrian Army (FSA) during Operation Olive Branch, as a number of conflicting voices emerged from within the party.