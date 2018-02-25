   
Free Syrian Army to send 600 Special Forces fighters to Afrin

Photo courtesy of Al-Hamza Division (Twitter/@alhamza_brigade).
The Al-Hamza Division of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) said Sunday it will send 600 of its Special Forces fighters to northwestern Syria's Afrin.

The fighters will join Turkish troops and other FSA elements in the region participating in Operation Olive Branch, which targets the PKK terror group's Syrian affiliates the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and the People's Protection Units (YPG) as well as remaining Daesh elements.

Announcing the deployment on Twitter, the division said its "Red Berets" were joining the operation following their training in urban warfare.

Since the launch of the operation, Turkish military and the FSA liberated 112 locations including one of Afrin's five towns, 83 villages, six smaller villages 20 strategic mountains and hills and two YPG/PKK bases.

