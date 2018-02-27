2,083 terrorists 'neutralized' in Syria's Afrin

At least 2,083 terrorists have been "neutralized" in Syria's Afrin, the Turkish military said in a statement Tuesday.

The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) uses the term "neutralized" in reference to terrorists captured dead or alive, or those who surrendered during the operations. However, the term is usually used for the terrorists who were killed in the operations.

The TSK along with the FSA launched Operation Olive Branch in Afrin targeting the PKK terror group's Syrian affiliates the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its armed wing the People's Protection Units (YPG) as well as remaining Daesh elements in the region.

The military also said only terror targets are being destroyed and "utmost care" is being taken to avoid harming civilians.