Turkey continues to provide vital aid for people fleeing YPG

Turkey is continuing to provide humanitarian aid to the regions liberated from PYD/YPG terrorists within the scope of Operation Olive Branch. Turkish Red Crescent teams went to the village of Nasriye near the border of Hatay, which borders Cinderes. The villagers, who welcome the teams with great enthusiasm and joy, gave flowers to the attendants while clapping and saying "welcome" to them. The Turkish Red Crescent Vice Chairman İsmail Hakkı Turunç expressed that Nasriye is one of the village that its security provided by Turkish Armed Forces (TSK). "The determination of the families who need help has been made and we immediately brought food aids to them," he said. Fatma Ahmet, a villager, thanked the Turkish nation for bringing aid to them.

In the meantime, Turkey is stepping up its efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to internally displaced people with camps planned for Idlib and northern Syria in areas that were liberated from Daesh with Operation Euphrates Shield. The Turkish Red Crescent and the Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD) have begun preparations to set up the camps spokesman of the Turkish Foreign Minister have recently said.

Regarding the issue, the Red Crescent General Deputy Director Alper Küçük explained the details of these camps. "This is a precautionary preparation, we can accommodate 170,000 people in nine different places at the camps; we set out the points and started the infrastructure preparation for some of them when we found appropriate locations," he said.

The Turkish Red Crescent announced that it spent close to TL 400 million ($106,000) across Syria in 2017 alone. It also established two clothing shops, one in rural Idlib and one in the city's center, which operate in the same way.