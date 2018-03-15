Turkish airstrikes destroy 8 PKK targets in northern Iraq

Turkish fighter jets have destroyed eight terrorist targets in northern Iraq, the military said Thursday morning.

The airstrikes were carried out Wednesday in northern Iraq's Hakurk and Zap regions, the Turkish General Staff said in a statement.

Turkish strikes in this region usually target PKK terrorists.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey as well as the U.S. and the EU. In its terror campaign against Turkey, which has lasted for more than three decades, over 40,000 people have been killed, including women and children.

The airstrikes take place amid Operation Olive Branch across the Turkish border in Afrin, northwestern Syria, targeting the threat of the PKK terror groups's Syrian affiliates the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its armed wing the People's Protection Units (YPG).