Turkish army, FSA seize 12-room underground ammo depot in Syria's Afrin

A 12-room underground ammunition depot belonging to the PKK terror group's Syrian affiliates the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its armed wing the People's Protection Units (YPG) was discovered Sunday amid Operation Olive Branch in northwestern Syria's Afrin.

The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) and the Free Syrian Army (FSA) found the depot during detection operations in the countryside of Afrin city center.

The 150-meter depot was found in the village of Cuvek, northwest of Afrin.

Instead of bombing the depot, Turkey-backed forces entered it and took over its control without harming any of the civilians hiding inside, said the source who refused to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Also, in the village of Telef, the forces took control of a terrorist training camp where members where indoctrinated.

Books written by jailed PKK head terrorist Abdullah Ocalan, numerous organizational documents, and banners were seized.

Photographs and symbols representing the terrorists were posted on the walls.

Turkey on Jan. 20 launched Operation Olive Branch to remove the PYD and the YPG as well as remaining Daesh elements from Afrin.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkey's borders and the region as well as protect Syrians from terrorist cruelty and oppression.