11 killed by YPG bomb in 4-story building in Afrin town center

Seven civilians and four members of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) were killed after a bomb planted by People's Protection Units (YPG) terrorists exploded in a four-story building in Afrin town center in northern Syria.

The explosion reportedly occurred Sunday evening while FSA members were searching the building after Turkish and FSA forces liberated Afrin town center from the PKK-affiliated YPG terrorists.

The massive explosion, which blasted a pit 4 meters (13 feet) deep, also destroyed many vehicles and buildings in the area.

Afrin resident Nasser Fuad, who lost two nephews in the explosion, expressed his disgust at the YPG who have terrorized the town.

"We were delighted to see [the YPG] go, but even while they were leaving, they did not leave us in peace. My nephews' family is in a very bad situation, we do not know what to do. We cannot even get the corpses," Fuad told Anadolu Agency.

As part of Operation Olive Branch, launched Jan. 20 to clear YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists from the Afrin region, Turkish Armed Forces and FSA on Sunday entered Afrin town center and liberated it from terrorists.

The military has said that only terrorist targets are being destroyed and "utmost care" is being taken to avoid harming any civilians.

According to the Turkish General Staff, Operation Olive Branch aims to establish security and stability along Turkey's borders and the region as well as protect Syrians from terrorist cruelty and oppression.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey's rights based on international law, U.N. Security Council resolutions, its self-defense rights under the U.N. charter, and respect for Syria's territorial integrity, it said.

Afrin has been a major hideout for the YPG/PKK since July 2012, when the Assad regime in Syria left the city to the terror group without a fight.