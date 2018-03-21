Afrin residents hand over YPG terrorists to Turkish soldiers

Afrin residents on Monday handed over three PKK-affiliate Syrian People's Protection Units (YPG) terrorists to Turkish troops carrying out efforts to normalize life in the region in the wake of the liberation of the city of Afrin. Meanwhile, taking courage from the liberation of Afrin from the YPG, some Arab villagers from al-Bab dismissed terrorists from their villages.

Residents of Khirbet al-Shaer, which was occupied by the YPG two years ago, organized themselves and took action against the terrorists. Following clashes between villagers and the terrorists, the YPG had to leave the village.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Abu Muhammed, a resident of the village, said that they are ready to save people who live in villages that were occupied by the YPG.

"Operation Olive Branch that was launched by Turkey motivated us to fight against the terrorists. Thanks to this, we saved our territories ourselves," he said.

Khirbet al-Shaer was occupied during the operations that YPG initiated to take the control of al-Bab from Daesh in 2016. The Turkish military liberated al-Bab from Daesh terrorists in Operation Euphrates Shield.

Operation Euphrates Shield began in August 2016 and ended in late March 2017. It was meant to improve security, support coalition forces and eliminate the threat of terrorism along the Turkish border. On Jan. 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to remove the YPG from Afrin. According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along the border and in the region as well as protect Syrians from terrorist cruelty and oppression.