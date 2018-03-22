US-made YPG missiles fired on Turkish towns, prosecutor says

The Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in Kilis province on the Syrian border, sent evidence to the criminal police lab to determine if rockets fired from across the border in Syria during Operation Olive Branch were U.S.-made.

The evidence sent to the Adana Criminal Police Laboratory includes rocket pieces and damaged materials. Photographs that clearly show that the rockets were U.S.-made and camera footage from the scene after the attacks were added to the evidence file.

Reports will be added to the investigation file after the lab findings are finalized. If the prosecution finds it necessary, it will be able to share these reports with state security and intelligence units.

The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) are reportedly collecting data on serial numbers and origins of weapons and ammunition captured after the Turkish military took control of Afrin on Sunday to prove the PKK terrorist organization's Syrian affiliate, the People's Protection Units (YPG), received aid from the West.

Since the beginning of 2018, Turkey has been targeted by 94 missiles coming from the Syrian border. After the bombings, 7 civilians were killed and 113 people injured in the border area of Hatay and Kilis. Operation Olive Branch was launched against the YPG and Daesh to eliminate terror elements on the border on Jan. 20.

Kilis was frequently targeted by Daesh terrorists with rockets, artillery and mortar fire, starting in late 2015, killing more than 20 people and injuring dozens more. Daesh attacks on Kilis were among the primary reasons for launching Operation Euphrates Shield on Aug. 24, 2016, clearing terrorist groups from the northern Syrian towns of Jarablous, al-Rai, Dabiq and al-Bab.