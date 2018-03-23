PKK sympathizers storm SPD building in Germany

Supporters of the PKK terror group and its affiliate in Syria, the People's Protection Units (YPG), stormed a Social Democratic Party (SPD) building in Frankfurt, Germany, the latest incident in a smear campaign against Turkey's operation in Syria.

A group of 50 PKK/YPG supporters gathered in front of the SPD's building to protest Turkey, while some stormed into the building and hung banners reading "free Afrin."

According to German media, police closed nearby roads to traffic; however, they did not intervene in the incident, and the terror group's sympathizers demanded that the SPD "present a clear stance against the operation in Afrin and end German arms sales to Turkey."

The SPD building in Hamburg, Germany, was also raided in February by PKK/YPG sympathizers protesting Germany's "involvement" in the operation in Afrin region via arms sales to Turkey.

As Turkey has been neutralizing terrorists with its Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria, which started on Jan. 20, supporters of the terror group have been conducting a smear campaign based on false claims that "civilians and innocent people are targeted."

The PKK is listed as a terror organization not just by Turkey, but also by the European Union and the United States. However, it has long enjoyed relative freedom in European cities and has a particularly strong presence in Germany with PKK supporters being allowed to hold rallies, recruit militants and collect funds.

PKK/YPG supporters in Germany and other European countries have been attacking establishments of the Turkish community, raising security concerns for both Turks and the Europeans.

In various incidents across Europe, Turkish schools, mosques and institutions have been targeted.

One killed in Turkish market arson in FranceMeanwhile, one person was killed and several others were injured in an arson attack on a Turkish market in France, suspectedly carried out by PKK supporters.

Local Le Dauphine newspaper reported that a fire had broken out yesterday in Uğur Market in Grenoble city, which owned by a Turkish-French citizen. Police were dispatched to scene after it was revealed from security camera records that the fire started as a result of arson attack.

A person in adjacent shop was poisoned from the smoke and seriously injured. Later in the day, it was announced that he had succumbed to his wounds.

Turkey's consulate to Lyon, Özgür Çakar, said that the victim was not a Turkish national, adding that 8 other people also wounded in the attack.